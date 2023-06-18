CM Punk Speaks Out Supporting Trans & LGBTQ+ Rights Following AEW Collision

CM Punk spoke to the crowd about trans and queer rights after the premiere of AEW Collision went off the air. PWInsider reported that after Punk and FTR won the main event of the show, Punk saw a fan in the second level of the venue with a sign reading “Support LGBTQ+ Kids” and called for him to come to the ring. He then spoke about how he recently shared a post on social media featuring an ice cream bar whose proceeds benefit trans youth.

“I recently reposted something from Pretty Cool Ice Cream. I don’t know if you guys were here two years ago, I bought y’all ice cream… it was an ice cream bar that some of the proceeds if you purchased a bar went to support trans youth. I got a lot of hate for reposting that message. Somebody in particular, I don’t know who it is — a nameless, faceless person on the internet — said ‘Why do you support that trash?’ And I thought about replying. But you can’t argue with stupid. You just can’t.”

He continued, “The reason I support trans kids, trans grownups, gays, straight, lesbians, whoever, is because I know when I was growing up, I didn’t fit in anywhere. That it was because of the clothes I wore, what my hair looked like, the music I listened to. Those are all things I can rectify. I can cut my hair, I can listen to jazz, I don’t know what. But to be somebody who’s gay, lesbian, and especially trans — I don’t know what it feels like to be trapped in a body that I don’t feel I belong in. That is why I support that. Because I know I didn’t fit in anywhere until I found pro wrestling and all the freaks and geeks in the locker room were just like me. Maybe because they’re a little psychotic and they couldn’t hold a real job, but that’s another story. Support trans kids. Support gay and lesbian rights. I want everyone to be themselves. Just do no harm to everybody else. Thank you, I love you”

If you use any of these quotes, please credit 411mania.com.