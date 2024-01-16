wrestling / News
CM Punk Wants a Face-To-Face With Cody Rhodes On Next Week’s WWE Raw
January 15, 2024 | Posted by
CM Punk is looking to share the ring with Cody Rhodes in a face-to-face segment on next week’s WWE Raw. Punk posted to his Instagram Stories on Monday, writing:
“I think it’s time you asked me what I want to talk about @americannightmarecody
Face to face
Cards on the
Table next week
In New Orleans
Live on @wwe @raw”
WWE has yet to confirm the segment for next week’s show, which is the go-home episode before the Royal Rumble.
