CM Punk Wants a Face-To-Face With Cody Rhodes On Next Week’s WWE Raw

January 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk WWE Raw Image Credit; WWE

CM Punk is looking to share the ring with Cody Rhodes in a face-to-face segment on next week’s WWE Raw. Punk posted to his Instagram Stories on Monday, writing:

“I think it’s time you asked me what I want to talk about @americannightmarecody

Face to face
Cards on the
Table next week
In New Orleans
Live on @wwe @raw”

WWE has yet to confirm the segment for next week’s show, which is the go-home episode before the Royal Rumble.

