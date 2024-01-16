CM Punk Wants a Face-To-Face With Cody Rhodes On Next Week’s WWE Raw

CM Punk is looking to share the ring with Cody Rhodes in a face-to-face segment on next week’s WWE Raw. Punk posted to his Instagram Stories on Monday, writing:

“I think it’s time you asked me what I want to talk about @americannightmarecody Face to face

Cards on the

Table next week

In New Orleans

Live on @wwe @raw”

WWE has yet to confirm the segment for next week’s show, which is the go-home episode before the Royal Rumble.