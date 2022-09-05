CM Punk Wins AEW World Title At AEW All Out, MJF Returns

CM Punk is AEW World Champion once again after AEW All Out, and his next opponent is a returning MJF. Punk defeated Jon Moxley in a bloody affair that closed out the PPV, pinning him to capture the AEW World Championship for a second time.

As Punk celebrated his win, the arena went black and audio of a phone call was played with Tony Khan’s voice telling the other party that they were screwing over the fans and more, and that if he returned at All Out he could be in the Casino Ladder Match. The Joker then appeared in a video and unmasked to reveal himself as MJF. MJF then came out and stared down with Punk from the ramp, indicating that the AEW World Title was going to be his.

You can see clips from the match and post-match segment below.

