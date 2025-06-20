wrestling / News
CMLL Announces 92nd Anniversary Show For September 19
During the latest edition of CMLL Informa, Julio Cesar Rivera announced that CMLL will hold its 92nd Anniversary event on September 19. As usual with most big events from the promotion, it will take place at Arena Mexico.
CMLL began way back in 1933 and is the world’s oldest wrestling promotion. It is currently in the middle of a run of shows featuring AEW talent, with Fantasticamania Mexico happening tonight. That event will be available on the official Youtube page for those subscribing to the Fan Leyenda tier. It will also air on TelevisaNueve in Mexico.
⏳ FALTAN 92 DÍAS PARA EL 92 ANIVERSARIO#CMLLInforma || ¡La Fiesta Máxima de la Lucha Libre ya tiene fecha! El #92AniversarioCMLL será el Viernes 19 de Septiembre en la Arena México
📲 https://t.co/kelGXKxJdL pic.twitter.com/CeAojwyhZM
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 20, 2025
