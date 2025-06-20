CMLL Announces 92nd Anniversary Show For September 19

During the latest edition of CMLL Informa, Julio Cesar Rivera announced that CMLL will hold its 92nd Anniversary event on September 19. As usual with most big events from the promotion, it will take place at Arena Mexico.

CMLL began way back in 1933 and is the world’s oldest wrestling promotion. It is currently in the middle of a run of shows featuring AEW talent, with Fantasticamania Mexico happening tonight. That event will be available on the official Youtube page for those subscribing to the Fan Leyenda tier. It will also air on TelevisaNueve in Mexico.