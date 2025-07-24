wrestling / News

CMLL Lists Competitors For 2025 International Grand Prix: AEW, NJPW and More Represented

July 24, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CMLL International Grand Prix Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL has announced the list of talent that will appear at the 2025 International Grand Prix. The event happens on August 29 at Arena Mexico and features talent from New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Major League Wrestling (MLW), and RevPro. The tournament features a 20-man match with ten CMLL stars against ten other wrestlers. Tickets can be purchased through the Arena Mexico box office.

Team CMLL will include:

Místico
Volador Jr.
Máscara Dorada
Neon
Atlantis Jr.
Templario
Titán
Ángel de Oro
Zandokan Jr.
Difunto

The ‘Team World’ includes:

Donovan Dijak (MLW)
Taiji Ishimori (NJPW)
Michael Oku (RevPro)
Robbie X (RevPro)
Rocky Romero (AEW)
Lio Rush (AEW)
Action Andretti (AEW)
Mike Bailey (AEW)
The Beast Mortos (AEW)
TJP (NJPW Strong)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CMLL, International Grand Prix, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading