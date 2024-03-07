CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 3.5.24: Místico & Volador Jr. Team Up, More

CMLL held their latest Martes de Arena Mexico show on Tuesday, with a tag team main event and more. You can see the full results from the Mexico City show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Mercurio, Pierrothito & Pequeno Violencia def. Shockercito, Galaxy & Fantasy.

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Captain Suicide, Astral & Diamond def. Inquisitor, Dr. Karonte I & Grako (2-1).

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Los Chacales def. Bullet Man Jr & Fuego (2-1).

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Future, Neon & Bright Jr def. Crixus, Raider & Son of the Villain III (2-1).

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Sorcerer, Magnus & Zandokan Jr def. Flip Gordon, Titan & Star Jr (2-0).

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Angel de Oro & Soberano Jr def. Místico & Volador Jr (2-1).

