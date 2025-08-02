wrestling / News

CMLL Viernes Espectacular Results 8.01.25: MJF Wins CMLL World Light Heavyweight Title

August 2, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
CMLL Viernes Espectacular MJF vs. Averno - MJF wins title Image Credit: CMLL

– AEW star MJF added another championship for his illustrious career. At last night’s CMLL Viernes Espectacular show, he defeated Averno to win the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Title. MJF ended Averno’s title reign in the main event after Averno held the belt for 491 days. Below are some results, per Fightful:

* Xelhua & Legendary Dragon defeated Mayan Warrior Jr. & Heart Attack.
* 2/3 Falls Match: Persephone & Reyna Isis defeated Chicas Indomables (Lluvia & Jarochita) (2-1).
* 2/3 Falls Match: Herederos (Felino Jr., Hijo de Stuka Jr. & El Cobarde) defeated Divinos Laguneros (Blue Panther Jr., Dark Panther & Hijo de Blue Panther) (2-1).
* 2/3 Falls Match: Douki & Demonios Orientales (Yutani & Okumura) beat Flip Gordon, Star Jr. & Capitán Suicida (2-1).
Flip Gordon was taken away on a stretcher after the match due to an injury to his right knee.
* 2/3 Falls Match: Ghost Galleon (Zandokan Jr., Difunto & Barboza) beat Neon, Templar & Titan (2-1).
* After the match, Templario challenged Barboza to a singles match that will take place next week.
* CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship Match: MJF (w/ Jon Cruz) defeated Averno (c) to win the title.

