– AEW star MJF added another championship for his illustrious career. At last night’s CMLL Viernes Espectacular show, he defeated Averno to win the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Title. MJF ended Averno’s title reign in the main event after Averno held the belt for 491 days. Below are some results, per Fightful:

* Xelhua & Legendary Dragon defeated Mayan Warrior Jr. & Heart Attack.

* 2/3 Falls Match: Persephone & Reyna Isis defeated Chicas Indomables (Lluvia & Jarochita) (2-1).

* 2/3 Falls Match: Herederos (Felino Jr., Hijo de Stuka Jr. & El Cobarde) defeated Divinos Laguneros (Blue Panther Jr., Dark Panther & Hijo de Blue Panther) (2-1).

* 2/3 Falls Match: Douki & Demonios Orientales (Yutani & Okumura) beat Flip Gordon, Star Jr. & Capitán Suicida (2-1).

Flip Gordon was taken away on a stretcher after the match due to an injury to his right knee.

* 2/3 Falls Match: Ghost Galleon (Zandokan Jr., Difunto & Barboza) beat Neon, Templar & Titan (2-1).

* After the match, Templario challenged Barboza to a singles match that will take place next week.

* CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship Match: MJF (w/ Jon Cruz) defeated Averno (c) to win the title.

Los hijos de Blue Panther no lograron frenar el impulso de Los Herederos, que continúan luciéndose porque son los Campeones Nacionales de Tríos. 📺 #ViernesEspectacularCMLL en vivo y en exclusiva para miembros “Campeón Mundial” y “Leyenda” del canal ⇒ https://t.co/FVCvzFi8Km pic.twitter.com/JL8m03pzzF — Arena México (@Arena_MX) August 2, 2025

Con esta sorpresiva victoria sobre Lluvia y La Jarochita, la dupla de Reyna Isis y Persephone también lanzó un claro reto por el Campeonato Mundial Femenil de Parejas del CMLL en el #92AniversarioCMLL. 📺 #ViernesEspectacularCMLL ⇒ https://t.co/FVCvzFi8Km|| @CMLL_OFICIAL pic.twitter.com/jWGezu1P8L — Arena México (@Arena_MX) August 2, 2025

¡Viernes 15 de Agosto, una fecha que promete hacer historia en la Arena México! MJF, el recién coronado Campeón Mundial Semicompleto del CMLL, aceptó sin titubeos el reto de Zandokan Jr. pic.twitter.com/NVcSImWTg0 — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) August 2, 2025