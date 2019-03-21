CMLL Stars Set For ROH Steel City Excellence and Masters of the Craft Next Month

– Ring of Honor has announced that CMLL stars Caristico and Soberano Jr. will appear at their Steel City Excellence and Masters of the Craft events. The company made the announcement on Thursday that the two will appear at the April 13th and 14th shows in Pittsburgh and Columbus. Steel City Excellence will be a TV taping, while Masters of the Craft will stream live for HonorClub members.

The announcement notes, “Caristico, who became one of Mexico’s biggest stars just over a decade ago under the name Mistico, will be stepping into an ROH ring for the first time.

The highly decorated luchador is the current NWA World Historic Middleweight Champion and a former CMLL World Welterweight Champion, NWA World Middleweight Champion and Mexican National Light Heavyweight Champion. Caristico also is a four-time former co-holder of the CMLL World Tag Team Titles.

Soberano Jr. is the current holder of the Mexican National Welterweight Championship, a title he has successfully defended for nearly two years. The third-generation star made his CMLL debut in 2011 at the age of 17.

He previously competed in ROH in March 2018, when he faced Punishment Martinez. Soberano Jr. also has made a number of appearances in Japan for New Japan Pro-Wrestling.”

You can find out more and get tickets at the link.