Cody Hall Reportedly Signs With MLW, Company’s Creative Plans For Him

Cody Hall, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, is reportedly a part of MLW roster. According to Wrestling Inc., Hall is under contract with the company and has been since early October.

Wrestling Inc also notes that the creative idea for Hall is to add him to the CONTRA Unit alongside Ikuro Kwon, Jacob Fatu, Josef Samael, Simon Gotch, and Mads Krugger.

Additionally, the site reports that other plans for Hall could include teaming up with Brian Pillman Jr. to take on the Von Erichs or Injustice.

Hall started working for New Japan Pro Wrestling back in 2015 and worked with the Young Bucks in the Bullet Club. He’s also wrestled for Pro Wrestling NOAH and DDT Pro-Wrestling.

Earlier this year, he was removed from a DDT Pro-Wrestling tour after a controversial social media post, which he later apologized for.