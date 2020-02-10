wrestling / News
Cody Hall Withdraws From DDT Pro Wrestling Tour Over Social Media Post
Cody Hall has withdrawn from his scheduled appearance on DDT Pro Wrestling’s tour over a social media post that drew some criticism. Hall posted to Twitter with a comment, now deleted, in response to a post by Cody Dickinson with a young Japanese girl that said “Blah blah coronavirus. Welcome to the yellow fever.”
After the post was made and deleted, the Japense wrestling promotion issued a statement which read:
Thank you for your support for DDT Pro-Wrestling.
Cody Hall has recently made an inappropriate comment on Twitter, and we have contacted him regarding this situation. Cody Hall has apologized to us, and has also suggested withdrawing himself from the remaining dates of his tour as well as relinquishing his Anytime Anywhere contract. In light of the gravity of his comments, we have agreed to all of his suggestions above.
All announced cards including Cody Hall will be changed, and the scheduled KO-D Tag Championship Match in Nagoya on February 24 will be canceled. All updated cards will be announced once they are decided.
DDT Pro-Wrestling will keep working to provide pro-wrestling content that can be enjoyed by the fans. We sincerely apologize to everyone that has been affected by this situation, as well as all of our fans.
Sincerely,
DDT Pro-Wrestling
Hall, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, acknowledged that he removed himself from the tour and issued a statement which read:
It’s come to my attention [a] joke I tried to make has been misconstrued. I certainly seem to be bad at Twitter, but I thought I’d try to explain myself at the very least because I hate to hear people are upset.
I made a comment based on a picture I saw of a fellow wrestler with a young Japanese girl, he seemed to have a big smile on his face and this prompted me to say, ‘Forget corona virus, he’s got the yellow fever.’
In my head it was just playful and silly and trying to be friends with another wrestler. I myself have dated a Japanese woman for 5 years while also living in Japan full time. I love Japan and its people more than anywhere in the world, and I’m sorry I did anything other than just say that. And I don’t think I’ll be tweeting anytime soon, so I’d like to go out with a sincere apology. What I said was rude and a sensitive time, and I’m sorry to anyone offended and I thank them for letting me know.
Unfortunately I often learn things the hard way, but all I can do is try to explain myself and learn, change and never do it again. I hope this makes sense, and I’m sorry to anyone involved.”
