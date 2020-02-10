Cody Hall Withdraws From DDT Pro Wrestling Tour Over Social Media Post

Cody Hall has withdrawn from his scheduled appearance on DDT Pro Wrestling’s tour over a social media post that drew some criticism. Hall posted to Twitter with a comment, now deleted, in response to a post by Cody Dickinson with a young Japanese girl that said “Blah blah coronavirus. Welcome to the yellow fever.”

After the post was made and deleted, the Japense wrestling promotion issued a statement which read:

Thank you for your support for DDT Pro-Wrestling. Cody Hall has recently made an inappropriate comment on Twitter, and we have contacted him regarding this situation. Cody Hall has apologized to us, and has also suggested withdrawing himself from the remaining dates of his tour as well as relinquishing his Anytime Anywhere contract. In light of the gravity of his comments, we have agreed to all of his suggestions above. All announced cards including Cody Hall will be changed, and the scheduled KO-D Tag Championship Match in Nagoya on February 24 will be canceled. All updated cards will be announced once they are decided. DDT Pro-Wrestling will keep working to provide pro-wrestling content that can be enjoyed by the fans. We sincerely apologize to everyone that has been affected by this situation, as well as all of our fans. Sincerely,

DDT Pro-Wrestling

Hall, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, acknowledged that he removed himself from the tour and issued a statement which read: