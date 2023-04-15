wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Reportedly Eyeing Acting Roles
Cody Rhodes is looking at taking up some Hollywood roles, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that according to sources familiar with the matter, Rhodes had some meetings in Los Angeles over WrestleMania weekend about potential film and TV roles.
The report notes that there was some talk of him being either linked or interested in playing Johnny Cage role in the planned upcoming Mortal Kombat sequel, a role that The Miz has been vocally interested in. There was also some talk about Rhodes being connected to a potential upcoming Legend of Zelda movie.
Rhoes has had connections in Hollywood for years, leading to roles on shows like Arrow and Warehouse 13. He’s also appeared in unscripted shows like The Go Big Show, the AEW reality series Rhodes to the Top and WAGS Atlanta.
