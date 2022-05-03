Cody Rhodes Would Like to Bring Back the ‘Winged Eagle’ WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes is interested in bringing back one of WWE’s most iconic championship designs should he win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the “Winged Eagle.” The famous title design was introduced in 1988 during Hulk Hogan’s first title reign and lasted until Steve Austin won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 14. While on WWE After the Bell, Rhodes said that he would be interested in bringing that title back the way he brought back the classic Intercontinental Championship design when he won that title in 2019.

“If the ultimate dream was to be achieved, I did do that once with the Intercontinental Title and it took a lot of work, but it was the right call once we got there,” Rhodes said (per Fightful). “I think there is a particular design of the WWE Championship, that people are very fond of, I don’t even want to say it, it’s two words [Winged Eagle]. Hypothetically, it would be something, it really would be something to do that, achieve the ultimate industry dream and be the best of the best, ever and then perhaps give it a fresh coat of paint with the Winged Eagle, the redundantly named title, that would be something.”

Rhodes is set to face Seth Rollins in a WrestleMania rematch at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday.