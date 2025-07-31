Cody Rhodes Confirms Busted Eardrum From Travis Scott At WWE Elimination Chamber

Cody Rhodes has confirmed that Travis Scott busted his eardrum with the slap he delivered at WWE Elimination Chamber. It reported after the March 1st PPV that Scott’s slap to the downed Rhodes busted his eardrum. Rhodes officially confirmed during his appearance on Hot Ones on Thursday that the injury did in fact occur at the rapper’s hands (or rather, hand).

“I wish I could tell you it wasn’t true, because I wanted anyone else to have the credit for that,” Rhodes said (per Fightful). “So you got Rock in the ring and you’ve got Cena in the ring. But my man Travis, who nothing but love for, he has a big old hand. So yes, it did bust my eardrum.”

He continued, “If anyone ever wonders why I didn’t slap him, hit him with a Cross Rhodes? He’s gracing us with his presence. At wrestling right now, again, we’re getting all these fun folks but years ago, it wasn’t that easy… I want you to come back, man. Our house is your house. You know, maybe swing less, but our house is your house so yeah, no, Travis did do that. That’s a fact.”

A backstage conversation between Rhodes and Scott after the show was shown on WWE: Unreal.