Cody Rhodes Confirmed To Play Guile In Street Fighter

It was previously reported that Cody Rhodes was rumored to be in talks to play Guile in the upcoming Street Fighter reboot. That news came from a less than reputable source, but now we have a more definitive answer. Deadline confirms that Rhodes has been cast as Guile in the movie, joining fellow WWE superstar Roman Reigns (who plays Akuma).

The rest of the cast includes Noah Centineo as Ken, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Jason Momoa as Blanka, 50 Cent as Balrog, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Orville Peck as Vega and David Dastmalchian as M. Bison. It will be directed by Kitao Sakurai from a script by Dalan Musson.