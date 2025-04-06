– NHL hockey player for the Washington Capitals, Alex Ovechkin, scored a huge milestone over the weekend, scoring a record-breaking 895th goal on Sunday (April 6). During a ceremony, a video featuring a number of celebrities congratulating Ovechkin played. WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes was among the celebrities who appeared in the video, including LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Derek Jeter, Steve Carell, and Simone Biles.

Cody says in the video, “To be the man, you have to beat the man. You sir, are now the man.” The milestone now makes Ovechkin the NHL All-Time Goals Leader. Ovechkin has now surpassed hockey legend Wayne Gretzky with the record-scoring goal. You can view that video clip featuring Cody Rhodes below.