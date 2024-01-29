Cody Rhodes On Getting Cover Of WWE 2K24, Being Picky About What Photos Of Him Are Used

Cody Rhodes is one of the cover stars of WWE 2K24, and he talked about his reaction to the cover photo and more in a recent interview. Rhodes spoke with Shak Wrestling about getting the cover spot and how he’s picky about what photos of him are used due to a past experience; you can check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the cover photo: “I worked for a company in Japan, and that would just take these awful photos, and then the next thing you know, you’d be plastered on a 7/11 wall. That’s always the first thing that comes to mind is, ‘Oh, I wonder what’s going to be used, I wonder how it’s going to be captured.’ When I saw it, I was really blown away. I was really touched by just how they captured the shoot itself and the fun and the grandeur of WWE and 2K, so all positive feelings.”

On the pre-order bonus for the game: “The other thing that I love is you pre-order now you get the Nightmare Family pack where I’ve got myself, Undashing Cody Rhodes, Stardust, Superstar Billy Graham. But my father being playable in his 1976 MSG duds is pretty special because that’s really where the story started, and to be able to bring that into the game was a great call by 2K.”