wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Fights Through Torn Pec, Defeats Seth Rollins Inside Hell in a Cell (Clips)
Cody Rhodes might be have some questionable judgment about when to rest an injury, but it also means that he was able to fight through his torn pectoral tendon to beat Seth Rollins at WWE Hell in a Cell. Rhodes defeated Rollins inside the Cell in a match that saw him working with the severe injury. Rhodes survived several attempts by Rollins to put him away, as well as his own injury-asserted limitations, to pin Rollins after two Cross Rhodes and a sledgehammer shot. You can see some clips from the match below.
There’s no word on how long Rhodes might be out due to the injury. The win marks Rhodes’ third straight win over Rollins on PPV. You can see our Hell in a Cell coverage here.
It is now time for the HELL IN A CELL MATCH!#HIAC pic.twitter.com/0OriM0AO3q
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
WOW, @WWERollins……..#HIAC pic.twitter.com/1gqqSc9ik8
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
Here comes @CodyRhodes!#HIAC pic.twitter.com/qx2jHW5cts
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
.@WWERollins has a PhD in mind games. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/QslgYfntyy
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
RHODES vs. ROLLINS III#HIAC
Here we go!!! pic.twitter.com/3gSK9uFWu4
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
"For the love of the game." – @CodyRhodes #HIAC pic.twitter.com/3bHlLl5UB9
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
For the love of the game.@CodyRhodes #HIAC pic.twitter.com/wU4Eoho6y5
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
Who is hurting more right now inside #HIAC?@CodyRhodes @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/wfwOj66ZED
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
😣😣😣@CodyRhodes
#HIAC pic.twitter.com/AGnvaOaCgc
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
PURE AGONY!@WWERollins #HIAC pic.twitter.com/IDXH1kIQMe
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
Horrifying!@WWERollins #HIAC pic.twitter.com/LvFz9TX3s4
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
🚫🐸💦@WWERollins @CodyRhodes #HIAC pic.twitter.com/LuUAGJWq7g
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
BULLROPE #HIAC MATCH!@CodyRhodes @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/q0IaNH6RyS
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
😲@CodyRhodes #HIAC pic.twitter.com/nkPSSplroY
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
CROSS RHODES!@CodyRhodes #HIAC pic.twitter.com/I1y9oYLvu2
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
THIS IS AWE-SOME! 👏👏 👏👏👏@CodyRhodes @WWERollins #HIAC pic.twitter.com/bZckbttgRG
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
UNBELIEVABLE! @CodyRhodes will not go away! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/aCWnQb2D7i
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
Playing the game!@WWERollins #HIAC pic.twitter.com/D58TjSfYXn
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
😲😲😲😲😲😲😲
😲😲😲😲😲😲😲
😲😲😲😲😲😲😲@CodyRhodes #HIAC pic.twitter.com/Zt986BLcnu
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
!!!!!!!!!!!@CodyRhodes #HIAC pic.twitter.com/DEZwE1qXLS
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
CROSS ROLLINS!@WWERollins #HIAC pic.twitter.com/QlxWp3U2Na
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
THIS IS INCREDIBLE!!!@WWERollins @CodyRhodes #HIAC pic.twitter.com/w4R4YIXhbc
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
The performance of a lifetime.@CodyRhodes goes 3-0 against @WWERollins after a spectacular #HIAC match! pic.twitter.com/wrwbarHYFP
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
More Trending Stories
- 411’s Broken Skull Sessions Report: Jeff Jarrett talks Owen Hart, Bash at The Beach 2000, Founding TNA, and More!
- Backstage Details on CM Punk’s Injury, When AEW Found Out About His Surgery
- Paul Wight on How Much Brock Lesnar Intimidated People Backstage in WWE
- Naomi Makes First Post To Social Media Since Raw Walkout & WWE Suspension