Cody Rhodes Fights Through Torn Pec, Defeats Seth Rollins Inside Hell in a Cell (Clips)

Cody Rhodes might be have some questionable judgment about when to rest an injury, but it also means that he was able to fight through his torn pectoral tendon to beat Seth Rollins at WWE Hell in a Cell. Rhodes defeated Rollins inside the Cell in a match that saw him working with the severe injury. Rhodes survived several attempts by Rollins to put him away, as well as his own injury-asserted limitations, to pin Rollins after two Cross Rhodes and a sledgehammer shot. You can see some clips from the match below.

There’s no word on how long Rhodes might be out due to the injury. The win marks Rhodes’ third straight win over Rollins on PPV. You can see our Hell in a Cell coverage here.