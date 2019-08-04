Various News: Cody Rhodes Had Absurd Fun at TripleMania XXVII, KUSHIDA Gets First NXT Shirt, Heavy Machinery Show Their Upper Body Workout

– As previously reported, Cody Rhodes was in action at last night’s AAA TripleMania XXVII event. Rhodes teamed up with former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez and Psycho Clown at the event. They defeated Taurus, Killer Kross, and Texano Jr. Rhodes commented on the match after the show on Twitter, which you can see below.

Cody Rhodes said he had a lot of fun working the trios match and praised his tag team partners. He wrote, “Told commentary earlier how absurd yet fun this trio was. One of the biggest/brightest stars in Mexico, a former UFC heavyweight champ, and an AEW evp. A snapshot of the magic that is pro-wrestling these days.”

– WWE has released the first NXT shirt for KUSHIDA. You can check out the new shirt for KUSHIDA below. The back of the shirt notes the time he made his NXT debut.

– Sheamus released a new Celtic Warrior Workout video with fellow WWE Superstars Heavy Machinery (Otis and Tucker), where they demonstrate an upper body workout. You can check out that video below.