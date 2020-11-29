Cody Rhodes Gets a First Look at Ringside Collectibles’ Blood Brothers Action Figure Two-Pack

– Ringside Collectibles has released a video showing Cody Rhodes checking out Ringside’s exclusive AEW Blood Brothers action figure two-pack from Jazwares. The exclusive two-pack features Cody and his brother Dustin Rhodes from their classic match at AEW Double or Nothing 2019.

You can check out that video below. The Cody and Dustin set is now available for $49.99 at Ringside Collectibes.