Cody Rhodes Says He Would Work On Hall of Fame Speech For Dustin ‘Endlessly’, Is Proud That He’s Sober

In an interview with Cheap Heat (via Wrestling Inc), Cody Rhodes spoke about the possibility of his brother Dustin going into the WWE Hall of Fame and how he’d want to give the induction speech. Here are highlights:

On if there’s more story after their infamous AEW match: “It’d be hard to do more. I mean, he lost like half his bodyweight in blood in the one match we did have.”

On Dustin in the Hall of Fame: “He obviously deserves to be in the Hall of Fame,” Cody said. “He meets the criteria to do so … I would work on that speech endlessly if given the opportunity. Somebody who deserves it from a wrestling perspective, but the thing I am most proud of him about, and forever will be, was so many people in the entertainment industry can’t get clean when they have these demons … they get kinda clean, they yo-yo, they go back and forth. Never was there a better example of somebody who just cut it all off. Cut out all that negativity and found this whole new chapter … Even though he’s my older brother, I’m very proud of him.”