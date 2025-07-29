Cody Rhodes To Appear On Hot Ones This Week

Cody Rhodes will be taking on the Wings of Death as he appears on Hot Ones this week to promote WWE SummerSlam. First We Feast announced on Monday that Rhodes will appear on the show on Thursday. The episode will premiere at 11 AM ET.

Hot Ones features host Sean Evens interviewing celebrities while they eat hot wings covered in sauces with increasingly Scoville ratings. Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan and others have previously appeared on the show or its spinoff Hot Ones Versus.

Rhodes will face John Cena in a Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship on night two of SummerSlam.