Cody Rhodes, Marko Stunt, Lance Archer And Other AEW Stars React To AEW Signing Paul Wight

February 24, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
It was reported earlier today that Paul Wight, who previously competed in WWE as the Big Show, has signed a multi-year contract with AEW. Several wrestlers on the AEW roster have reacted to the news.

Cody Rhodes wrote on Instagram: “When I entered my first entitled-grizzled young vet phase(usually happens at the 2yr – 5yr – 7yr point), Big G gave me the reality check I sorely needed. I boldly told him I didn’t want to do comedy in our matches anymore, and he gently put his hand on my knee and said…”cool, then go get over please”. When I left WWE back in 2016…I blindly flew to Hollywood for a series of general meetings, the most important/prolific of which was set up by Big G. He’s many many things besides being one of the greatest wrestlers to ever do it, the most important to me…his value as a true and credible leader. A great model for all of us in AEW. Welcome @paulwight – oh…and he’s a damn babyface! (I think) @allelitewrestling @aewontnt

Meanwhile, Wight himself wrote on his own account that he was ‘incredibly excited.’

You can see other reactions from Marko Stunt (who seems almost too excited for words), Lance Archer and others, below.

