Cody Rhodes Files New Trademarks For Old WCW Shows And More

PWInsider reports that Cody Rhodes has filed new trademarks for “Prince of Wrestling,” “Battlebowl,” “Bash at the Beach” and “Bunkhouse Stampede.” The trademarks were filed on Monday, March 18.

The filing for “Prince of Wrestling” is for goods and services, specifically “entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment Intent to Use: The applicant has a bona fide intention, and is entitled, to use the mark in commerce on or in connection with the identified goods/services.”

Bunkhouse Stampede was a no holds barred steel cage battle royal created by Dusty Rhodes in the late 1980s. It was also the name of the first Jim Crockett Promotions PPV at the Nassau Coliseum in New York in 1987. Battlebowl was also created by Dusty. It features randomly selected wrestlers teaming up in a series of matches, with the winners going to a battle royal. The concept happened at the 1991 Starrcade before it got its own PPV in 1993. Bash at the Beach was a WCW PPV that began in the early 1990s. None of the titles were previously trademarked.

The trademarks are being used for goods and services, specifically, “Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of a wrestling club; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network Intent to Use: The applicant has a bona fide intention, and is entitled, to use the mark in commerce on or in connection with the identified goods/services.”