Cody Rhodes Not Medically Cleared, Interim TNT Title Match & More Set For AEW Battle Of The Belts

AEW has pulled Cody Rhodes from tomorrow’s Battle of the Belts, with an interim TNT Championship match and more set for the show. AEW announced on tonight’s episode of Rampage that Rhodes is not medically cleared and unable to defend his title against Sammy Guevara.

As a result, Guevara will face Dustin Rhodes for the interim AEW TNT Championship on the special. In addition, AEW announced that Ricky Starks will defend the FTW Championship against Matt Sydal at the show.

AEW Battle of the Belts is a one-hour special that airs tomorrow night on TNT.