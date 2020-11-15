Cody Rhodes Offers Fans to Text Him for a Live Q&A

– AEW EVP Cody Rhodes offered fans to send him their text messages to promote his appearance on the latest edition of AEW Unrestricted. Per Cody, fans can text him for a live Q&A at +1 (404) 737-2083.

