Cody Rhodes Reacts to QT Marshall’s AEW Departure

November 28, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
QT Marshall Cody Rhodes AEW Dynamite 7-7-21 Image Credit: AEW

In a recent Twitter post, Cody Rhodes shared his thoughts on QT Marshall in the wake of his exit from AEW. Rhodes stated:

Did the work – was essential in making so many memories for fans & has been so instrumental in helping countless wrestlers. A pros’ PRO. We almost became friends ha. I can’t wait to see what you do next! An OG and outstanding “num 2” through his tenure. Congratulations QT on the run so far.

You can find the original social media post below.

