wrestling / News
WWE News: Cody Rhodes Reveals Custom Gear For Survivor Series, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown, WWE Holiday Gift Guide
November 25, 2023 | Posted by
– In a post on TikTok, Cody Rhodes revealed that he has custom gear at tonight’s Survivor Series, which was made by Sandra Gray. He also has custom weight belts that will be sold in the Allstate Arena in Chicago.
.@CodyRhodes gives you an exclusive look at his #WarGames ring gear ahead of tonight's #SurvivorSeries
🎥 TikTok | americannightmarecody pic.twitter.com/RdIdimA45d
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2023
– WWE revealed a look at the top ten moments for last night’s Smackdown.
– WWE also has a new Holiday Gift Guide video.
More Trending Stories
- Notes on Names Spotted in Chicago Before WWE Survivor Series, Xavier Woods
- Note on Newly Signed WWE Developmental Talents, Another Name Signed
- The Undertaker Hated Wearing the Betsy Ross Flag Ahead of WWE Survivor Series 1993
- Ted DiBiase Talks The Impact Of The Undertaker Character, The Gobbledy Gooker Reveal