WWE News: Cody Rhodes Reveals Custom Gear For Survivor Series, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown, WWE Holiday Gift Guide

November 25, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Team Cody Rhodes Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on TikTok, Cody Rhodes revealed that he has custom gear at tonight’s Survivor Series, which was made by Sandra Gray. He also has custom weight belts that will be sold in the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

– WWE revealed a look at the top ten moments for last night’s Smackdown.

– WWE also has a new Holiday Gift Guide video.

