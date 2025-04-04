Cody Rhodes Comments On His Role In The Naked Gun, Shares A Scene With Liam Neeson

During an appearance on Pardon My Take (via Fightful), Cody Rhodes spoke about his role in the upcoming Naked Gun reboot, noting that he does share a scene with star Liam Neeson. The teaser trailer for the reboot was released yesterday, but didn’t feature Rhodes.

He said: “Yeah, I have a little cameo. I feel a little weird because they keep promoting me — You know what, I’m happy they’re promoting me, it’s pretty cool. I got to do a scene with Liam Neeson. There’s so many different things you can say, Liam Neeson this movie, Liam Neeson that movie, I’m a diehard Star Wars fan so this is Qui-Gon Jinn, this is Liam Neeson. It’s a yes. He was the coolest guy. The way he was doing every scene, he’d take it a little differently. It was cool to chop up with him and learn from him in that moment, it was very fun.“