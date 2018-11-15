Quantcast

 

Cody Rhodes Says His Final Battle Match With Jay Lethal is His Final ROH Match

November 15, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Cody ROH TV

It was announced today that ROH Champion Jay Lethal vs. Cody Rhodes will headline the December 14th ROH Final Battle PPV. Cody is claiming that it will be his final ROH match and that he will take the World Championship into free agency.

