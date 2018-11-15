Cody Rhodes Says His Final Battle Match With Jay Lethal is His Final ROH Match

It was announced today that ROH Champion Jay Lethal vs. Cody Rhodes will headline the December 14th ROH Final Battle PPV. Cody is claiming that it will be his final ROH match and that he will take the World Championship into free agency.

Jay was the first match I had in ROH two years ago. He will be my last. And I will take the World Championship into free agency. 🌎 https://t.co/6qlrg6d8vZ — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 15, 2018