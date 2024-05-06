JBL Recalls Meeting MJF in London, Says He’s A ‘Great Guy’

In an interview with Cheap Heat (via Wrestling Inc), JBL spoke about a meeting he had with MJF in London and praised the former AEW World Champion. It was a chance encounter as they found themselves in the same car together.

JBL said: ““I got to meet MJF over in England. Blown away by him. What a great guy. And the questions he was asking — very intelligent. He was asking stuff about Roddy Piper and being a heel. We shared a car ride together back to the airport. Really smart, young guy. I’m a big fan of him, personally. There’s some pretty good heels out there.“