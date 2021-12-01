Cody Rhodes Says His Future ‘Is With AEW,’ Discusses His ‘Data-Based Goals’

– Ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso spoke to AEW star and EVP Cody Rhodes, who discussed his future with AEW and his current goals in wrestling. Below are some highlights:

Cody on his future with AEW: “As of now, my future is with AEW. AEW would be very strange without the core members of the revolution. We all still talk. We all have this admiration for each other. I can’t see myself anywhere else, and I’m very optimistic about what the future holds.”

On wrestling at home again for Dynamite this week: “The last time I was home, I jumped off that oversized cage. This Dynamite is a gift for me, coming home. This is my homecoming, and it’s going to be very special.”

Cody Rhodes on his current goals for wrestling: “I have a lot of data-based goals. I ask Chris Harrington, our SVP, a really good number for a demo average. I always say I want to make AEW destination programming, and that’s numbers-based to me. And I’ve never shared this before, but I really thought that the PWI No. 1 spot had been mine once before, and I was shocked, genuinely, that I didn’t pick it up. That may sound silly, but I care about that, and I’m willing to say I care—the people that say they don’t, they typically care a lot about it, too. The AEW world championship is out of the question for me, but there are other goals that, for now, I’ll keep close to the chest.”

He closed by saying, “I’m looking to move toward undiscovered terrain. I want to create what’s never happened before, so I am going to take a different approach than any other wrestler. That’s what I am looking forward to doing.”

Cody Rhodes is set to face Andrade El Idolo in an Atlanta Street Fight on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite.