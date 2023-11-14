Cody Rhodes Explains What’s Different during His Second Run with WWE

In his recent appearance with Busted Open, Cody Rhodes took some time to express what has changed for him between his first and second runs with WWE (via Wrestling Inc). According to Rhodes, his foundational motivations for his career have altered, which gives him a more positive base to build on. You can find a few highlights from Rhodes and listen to the full interview below.

On the conditions that defined his earlier stint with WWE: “I always tell people that I’m a slow learner. It took me a while to get to the spot I wanted to be [in]. But when I think of a new match, when somebody says ‘Cody vs. somebody’ — even if we had done that match eight years ago, ten years ago — it doesn’t read the same way at all. It reads brand new because I had found my footing … but I’ll say there was a period of time, and maybe it wasn’t in WWE … where I really feel I lost my compass.”

On finding a new motivation: “I was arrogant and I was grizzled. You know how guys get grizzled long before they should get grizzled? I was all those things, and I was really angry. And a lot of that work is evident when you look at what I did with New Japan and Ring of Honor and AEW. There was like an anger to me that … I’m motivated differently now … maybe having a daughter probably changed it. But, you know, it’s different, and it’s a bit better for me as motivation. It’s been more positive.”