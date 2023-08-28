Cody Rhodes Says He’s Tailor-Made For WWE Due to His Being a ‘Control Freak’

Cody Rhodes is happy to be home in WWE, noting that the company and he are “tailor-made” for each other. Rhodes talked about his fit within WWE during his appearance on the latest After the Bell, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On being in WWE: “The things that I appreciate for WWE is we’re almost like tailor-made for each other in the sense that I am a control freak. I really wanna have a say in what my merch will look like. I also want to see how well that’s doing in every single market, not just a general conversation every week, every single market, not unlike I watched Cena do.”

On what’s changed for him since his first run: “When I was here the first time, I went two years before I introduced myself to Marty the Cameraman. Two years before I knew Stu on the floor…I just was immature and flying at a million miles an hour and not knowing what’s what and how important everybody is.”