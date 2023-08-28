Cody Rhodes Says His Wardrobe Choices Are No Longer A Gimmick

Appearing on After The Bell recently, Cody Rhodes offered some details about his path into fashion and how his attitude toward a more formal clothing choice has changed over time (per Wrestling Inc). Rhodes explained that the background motivations for his wardrobe options went through a series of evolutions to eventually arrive at his current status. You can find a few highlights from Rhodes and listen tot he full podcast episode below.

On those who thought the suits were a bad idea at first: “I had someone once tell me, and this was very dumb, this person, they’re not dumb who told me, but the statement was dumb that I shouldn’t wear suits. It intimidates people. So I thought, okay, well, maybe I’ll get sweats and, like, a black sleeveless hoodie. I like sleeveless hoodies. I got a good biceps, so that’ll work for me.”

On incorporating the formal wear into his character: “I’ve always had different outlooks on, you know, the classic quote of dress for the job you want, not the job you have. But I think in the beginning, admittedly the beginning, because I started wearing suits everywhere, every day when I left WWE in 2015, and when I went on the independent scene, and I’d be wearing a suit, and that, on an independent level, was very different, and a lot of people hadn’t seen that. And it was a gimmick. I think, if I can use that word, it was a gimmick.”

On the change to making it his own personal preference: “Somewhere around that period, though, it was fully in my bones, it was no longer a gimmick. I loved it. I loved the culture of fashion at a wrestling event, and it may be my visits to New Japan, where you see Okada showing up to the building in a Ferrari, immaculate suit, immaculate tailored suit. I really appreciated how, as sports figures, I know it’s sports entertainment, but as sports figures, they weren’t trying to be slouchers. They were trying to be on an NBA level of fashion, an NBA and NFL draft level. And I’ve just always loved that it’s no longer a gimmick. That’s all that’s in the closet.”