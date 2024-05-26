Cody Rhodes On Why He’ll Always Have His Eye On AEW

Cody Rhodes looks fondly back at his time in AEW, and he recently spoke about why he won’t root against the company. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion spoke about his AEW experience in an interview with Busted Open Radio, and you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On AEW being part of his legacy: “I think I’ll always have an eye on it because it’s just not something you can abandon in your mind in a sense that me, Matt (Jackson), Nick (Jackson), Kenny (Omega), Tony (Khan), Brandi (Rhodes), Bernie (Cahill), Chris (Harrington), and Dana (Massie) started this thing. Especially if you were in those initial meetings. I’ll always have an eye for it. I could never pretend it’s not there anymore. Jacksonville is a funny place because always, when WWE comes to Jacksonville, people ask, ‘How do they respond to you here?’ I was really proud of how it was on Smackdown because that’s really what it was.”

On his time in the company: “I spent a year, I spent my pandemic in Jacksonville. I was at Daily’s gym. We were there on the beach and at Daily’s Place. All we were trying to do was to get people through the toughest times and hard times with sports entertainment and with pro wrestling. I’m always appreciative that Jacksonville is appreciative of it. I wouldn’t root against my former company and I keep eyes on them and I have a lot of really great memories, really more than anything. Sometimes, things are just for a season in your life. That was a season in my life and it was a really great season.”