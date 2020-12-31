Cody Rhodes, Young Bucks, Tony Schiavone Share Thoughts on AEW Tribute to Brodie Lee

– Following last night’s AEW Dynamite tribute to the late Brodie Lee, Cody Rhodes tweeted the following message thanking Brodie Lee and his family. Tony Schiavone and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) also tweeted out messages after last night’s show.

The Bucks tweeted, “Although our hearts are broken, tonight they felt full. Thank you for watching our show. We love you Jon.”

Also, Schiavone wrote, “I will never forget the love shown tonight. #BrodieLeeTribute Thanks to each and every fan for the kind remarks. The memory of Brodie will never fade #AEW #AEWDynamite”

Thank you Amanda, Brodie, and Nolan 💜💜💜 …and thank you Big Rig, so much. https://t.co/djtpZGtEyR — Cody (@CodyRhodes) December 31, 2020

