Colby Corino Reportedly Exiting NWA Soon, WWE Interested In Him

Colby Corino’s run in the NWA is expected to be over soon, and he is potentially heading to WWE according to a new report. Bodyslam.net’s Cassidy Haynes reports that Corino’s contract with the NWA is set to expire at the end of the month and he will be a free agent at the start of the year.

The report also notes that per sources, there is a lot of interest in him from WWE and he is heading to Orlando to spend time at the WWE Performance Center, where he is expected to sign on if things go well.

Corina has been with the NWA since June of 2021. He is the son of Steve Corino, who works for WWE as a trainer and NXT producer.