Colby Corino Says He’s Undergoing Emergency Surgery On Neck & Back

Colby Corino is out of action, announcing on Sunday that he is undergoing emergency surgery on his neck and back. Corino posted to Twitter on Sunday morning and revealed that he needed the surgery and will be out for the foreseeable future.

Corino wrote:

“I’m sorry to everyone who has worried about me these past few days.

I went to the hospital on Thursday night and was told I needed emergency surgery on my neck and back. I never thought something like this would ever happen. I’m still processing everything, but I will be okay.

Prince of Old School

I don’t know if I’ll be in a wrestling ring anytime soon, but at this point, I just want to be able to pick up my son again.

I’m not looking forward to this long road of recovery, but I pray that my family and I make it through it

I ask that you respect me and my family’s privacy for now and not taking it personally if I do not get back to you. I appreciate everyone who’s reached out and love you all.”