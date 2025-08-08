Colby Corino Gives Update To Fans After Neck & Back Surgery

Colby Corino has provided an update for fans after he underwent emergency surgery on his neck and back. As noted, Corino earlier this week that he needed to have emergency surgery. Corino posted to Instagram on Wednesday to give an update following the surgery, writing:

“I really want to thank everyone who has reached out/donated to my GFM in the past week. I’ve been trying to get back to everyone individually, but the (positively) overwhelming support and love everyone has shown me has been, well, overwhelming, in a good way though.

For those who don’t know, I had to undergo emergency neck/spine surgery last Thursday. It was probably the scariest thing I’ve ever had to deal with and I never anticipated something like this would happen, especially so suddenly. The scariest part is I probably wouldn’t have even gone to the hospital if it wasn’t for @ariana.corino making me go when she noticed I had difficulty walking after using a massage gun on my neck one night.

But after 5 nights in the hospital, a hair and beard cut, and picking up my old man walker, I am finally home!

I have no idea how long I’ll be out for, even the shortest estimates place my return to the ring far on the horizon, but at least I will be able to take it one day at a time at home with my wife, son, and our animals.

Given that wrestling was our family’s primary source of income, you’ll probably be seeing me post merch for sale very soon, but if you’d like to donate to the GFM set up by @sean_henderson_w (who deserves a post all to himself), I’ll post that in the comments

Thank you everyone who’s shown me love this past week. It really has helped me accept this situation and focus on my recovery and moving on to becoming the strongest I’ve ever been.

No roadblock is big enough to keep me out of a ring. It’s just a matter of time”