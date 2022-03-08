Colby Covington Up For ‘Dabbling’ In WWE After UFC Run, Praises Ronda Rousey’s WWE Work

Colby Covington is busy with the UFC right now, but once that’s done he’d be interested in a jump to WWE. Covington spoke with Sports Illustrated following his win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 and talked about potentially coming over to WWE, and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On potentially going to WWE: “I’d love to cross over and come into the WWE. But I love being a UFC fighter. I love fighting; it’s my passion and what I was born and put on this earth to do. After my career with the UFC is done, WWE is something I’d love to dabble in.”

On Ronda Rousey’s WWE run: “Ronda Rousey has really impressed me [in WWE]. Her promo game has come on strong. She’s just a true entertainer. She knows how to put on a show for a crowd. She is the baddest woman in combat sports. Look at her track record—she’s a trendsetter. The things she did in the UFC are unheard of. I’m a big fan of Ronda Rousey and I love the way she competes. I think she’s going to be the best WWE wrestler for a long time to come.”