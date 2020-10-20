Various News: Cold Open for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Updated Lineup for Tonight’s UWN Primetime Live

– Impact Wrestling is back with a new episode of IMPACT! tonight on AXS TV. Tonight will be the go-home show before Bound for Glory 2020. Here’s the updated lineup and the cold open for tonight’s Impact Wrestling show:

* Winner Gets #20 Spot in Call Your Shot Gauntlet, Loser Gets #1: Hernandez vs. Cousin Jake vs. Rhino vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Heath

* The North vs. The Good Brothers

* Havok vs. Rosemary

* Chris Bey, Rohit Raji, & Jordynne Grace vs. TJP, Trey Miguel, & Willie Mack

* Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan

– United Wrestling Network returns with another episode of Primetime Live. The show will stream live tonight on FITE TV at 9:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s pay-per-view broadcast:

* NWA TV Championship Zicky Dice (c) vs. The Pope

* SoCal Distancing vs. Friendship Farm

* Mike Bennett vs. JR Kratos

* Miranda Alize vs. Christi Jaynes

* Max Castor vs. The One Called Manders

* The UWN Title Tournament Competitors and Brackets to be revealed.