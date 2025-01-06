wrestling / News
Cold Open For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Monday Night RAW
January 6, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has shared the cold open for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which will stream on Netflix for the first time ever. It is narrated by Triple H, who details the story of the company’s flagship show until now.
