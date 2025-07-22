Cole Karter Recalls His Run In WWE NXT As Two Dimes

Cole Karter had a run in WWE NXT as Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan, something he reflected on in a recent interview. Karter debuted on NXT TV as part of the D’Angelo family and Stacks Lorenzo’s tag team partner, but was eventually released and written off TV. He spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Stephen Jensen on The Spotlight about his coming to NXT and more; you can see highlights below:

On his run in NXT: “I started in August 2020, and I had a dark match with AEW the following month. I had three weeks of experience, and they threw me out there on a TV match with Anthony Ogogo. I had to learn on the fly. TV experience is completely different than the indies. I was with NXT for a while, too, and I was on TV every week. You just figure it out and learn how TV works. It was definitely scary being a 19-20-year-old and being thrown with the sharks. It was sink or swim, and I swam.”

On believing he was there too early in his career: “I felt like I was there way too quick. I don’t feel like I should have been there yet. I felt like I needed a lot more experience. It was just scary. Every time I walked into the PC, it was scary with the best wrestlers in the world. You just learn and do the best you can, which is what I did. Now, I’m with AEW and I love it, and I’m still learning and trying my best to get better. I’m still very young.”