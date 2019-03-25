Colin Jost & Michael Che Join Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35

– Colin Jost and Michael Che’s “feud” with Braun Strowman has led to their joining the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35. During tonight’s episode of Raw, Braun Strowman came out to invite Jost, who he’s had issues with, to compete with him in the Battle Royal. Che accepted on Jost’s behalf and then Jost said that Che is entering if he has to. You can see video of the segment below.

Thus far Jost, Che, and Strowman are the only names confirmed for the Battle Royal, which will take place at the PPV (likely on the pre-show).