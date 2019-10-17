Colling’s NWA Power Review 10.15.2019  

This week on NWA Powerrr, Colt Cabana has a mystery tag partner. NWA National Champion James Storm may have a new challenger for the gold. NWA Tag Team Champions the Wildcards defend against Eddie Kingston and Homicide in the main event. Plus, will Kamille finally have a chance to speak?

National Wrestling Alliance presents Powerrr

Date:10/15/2019

From: Atlanta, GA

A video package promoting the first episode and the various wrestlers involved with the NWA, with Nick Aldis’ promo being used as the background. Tim Storm showing desperation to win the NWA World Championship last week and Aldis hitting Kamille with a clothesline on the floor is shown before Aldis was able to retain the championship. Aldis didn’t allow Kamille to speak afterward.

Joe Galli and Jim Cornette are on commentary this week. They chat about Tim Storm losing last week to NWA World Champion Nick Aldis for a brief moment. Cornette runs down who we will see on the program. Galli hopes that there will not be much violence by the commentary table like there was last week.

David Marquez introduces Aron Stevens for an interview. Stevens says it is no secret that he’s had a lot of success in acting. Stevens had to leave professional wrestling in order to do that. Stevens heard a rumor during his time away that NWA was coming back and finally professional wrestling was back. Stevens doesn’t want anyone to take what he’s about to say personally. Stevens requests that nobody have eye contact with him because that’s how he works best. Marquez asks who Aron is going to wrestle first. Stevens tells Marquez he’ll let him know when he wants a supporting character.

Opening Contest: Trevor Murdoch vs. Ricky Starks: Murdoch is best known for his time in WWE teaming with Lance Cade in the mid 2000s. Murdoch backs Starks into a corner but cleanly backs away. Starks arm drags Murdoch, but Murdoch hits a hip toss and sidesteps a dropkick. Murdoch mocks Starks and is met with a chop. They trade a few chops until Starks runs into a big boot. Murdoch hits a side Russian leg sweep and comes off the middle rope missing a leg drop. Starks hits a seated dropkick for a two count. Starks plants Murdoch with a neckbreaker for a two count. Starks hits a missile dropkick off the middle rope for a near fall. Murdoch avoids a tornado DDT by tossing Starks across the ring. Murdoch hammers away on Starks a few times. Murdoch kicks Starks, but Starks takes Murdoch down with a crucifix pin for the win!

Winner: Ricky Starks

Thoughts: Often times when there are two guys with completely different styles, there is an awkward match and it doesn’t flow very well. However, they worked the right match here and the styles clash didn’t lead to any awkward moves or moments. I’m glad that Murdoch is back in wrestling and I think he’s a great fit for what the NWA is trying to accomplish. Starks feels like a fresh act and I’m intrigued to see how well he does in the NWA. This was an effective match. **1/4.

David Marques tries to chat with Ricky Starks. Trevor Murdoch comes over and shakes Starks giving him credit and saying it wasn’t his night. Starks puts over Murdoch for the gesture. Starks isn’t going to pinpoint himself on one or two goals. Starks isn’t about taking titles, he’s about taking this to the next level. Starks says the ladies call him “Stroke Daddy” while the men call him ‘Absolute”. Starks knows that Marquez wishes he was him. Starks says that God didn’t have beauty to give out when he was done with him. Starks may act a little funny, but at the end of the day he’s counting your money.

Joe Galli provides an update segment regarding his interview with NWA World’s Champion Nick Aldis last week and how it got a little awkward. Galli says he’s an award winning journalist and is only looking for answers. He’s the guy who will ask tough questions. There will be another sit down interview with Aldis and Kamille. Galli will continue to ask hard hitting questions to get the answers.

NWA returns to PPV on December 14th with Into the Fire (using fire emojis).

Joe Galli brings out Colt Cabana for an interview. Cabana says this is exciting and Galli wants to talk about the elephant in the room. Galli brings up NWA National Champion James Storm. Cabana says he wasn’t 100% when he lost the belt, but now he’s healthy. Cabana says he’s here for championships no matter which one it is. Cabana tells Galli that he has a tag partner for the match. Mr. Anderson comes out and is Cabana’s mystery partner. Anderson knows that Cabana could have picked anyone, and he picked this asshole (which is beeped). Anderson says the fans know what they are up to. Anderson doe his usual skit with Cabana chiming in, as well.

Second Contest: Colt Cabana & Mr. Anderson vs. Sal Rinauro & Jordan Kingsley: Anderson hits a side slam after getting the tag when Cabana was done tossing Rinauro to the mat. Kingsley staggers Anderson with a Pele kick, but is met with a backdrop and clothesline. Cabana comes off the ropes to elbow drop Kingsley. Anderson hits a rolling fireman’s carry on Kingsley and does the same to Rinauro onto Kingsley. Cabana hits a running back splash into the corner and Anderson hits the Mic Drop on Rinauro for the win.

Winners: Colt Cabana & Mr. Anderson

Thoughts: I’d be surprised if Cabana and Anderson are partners longterm. Anderson looked solid in the ring hitting his key moves and the fans seemed to welcome his involvement. NWA certainly appears to have depth for potential main event acts. *1/2

Earlier in the day, a cameraman ran up to NWA World’s Champion Nick Aldis for some comments. Aldis doesn’t want to do this and still sat down to be interviewed by Joe Galli. Aldis didn’t sign up for that. Aldis notes this isn’t TMZ, which this kind of interview has the vibe. Aldis probably said stuff he didn’t mean and wants to move past it. Aldis gets in his car and heads out.

We see footage from last week where Eddie Kingston confronted the NWA Tag Team Champions The Wildcards. Kingston was joined by Homicide.

Kyle Davis talked with Eddie Kingston and Homicide. Kingston says the Wildcards are champions, but that doesn’t mean anything to them. Kingston dismisses them as being anything until they beat them.

Third Contest: NWA Women’s Champion Allysin Kay vs. Ashley Vox in a non-title match: Vox dropkicks Kay into the corner, but Kay avoids Vox in the corner. Vox tries for a head scissors, but Kay delivers a slam instead for a one count. Kay catches Vox with a fallaway slam for a two count. Vox chops Kay in the corner, but Kay hits a wheelbarrow suplex for a two count. Vox almost wins with a rollup. Vox dropkicks Kay into the corner and avoids a splash. Vox head scissors Kay from the apron into the ring. Vox hits a running cannonball in the corner for a near fall. Kay hits a reverse piledriver and is able to win the match.

Winner: NWA Women’s Champion Allysin Kay

Thoughts: Vox was impressive in this match as her offense was explosive and held my interest. I was left more interested in Vox than I was in the champion. The reverse piledriver is an effective finisher.

David Marquez chats with the NWA Women’s Champion Allysin Kay. Kay calls for Ashley Vox to head over to the interview area. Kay says that Vox did good, but her good wasn’t good enough today. Kay says that Vox has a bright future, but not with her championship. She thinks the women’s division is in good hands.

Kyle Davis interviewed Tim Storm following Storm’s loss. Davis says that Storm must be feeling something after the loss, but Storm just walks off.

Joe Galli introduces NWA National Champion James Storm for an interview. Storm takes the microphone and tells Galli to not introduce him as champ, but rather by his name. Storm thinks the National Championship is a prop. Storm wants to be back in the NWA World’s Championship scene. Storm says it his time because Tim Storm is now out of position. Storm is a grown man compared to all the little kids backstage. James reminds Galli who he is and talks about helping his grandpa and being in church on Sundays. Storm says anyone that gets in his way… but he gets cut off by Eli Drake. Drake isn’t dressed for a fight. Drake thinks being the NWA National Champion is a big deal because that means he’s next in line for the NWA World’s Championship. Drake notes that his goal is to be the heavyweight champion. Drake tells Storm to not waste his time or chance. Drake wants Storm to make the move or take the shot. Drake wants Storm to remember him if he wins the championship.

Main Event: NWA Tag Team Champions The Wildcards (Royce Isaacs & Thomas Latimer) vs. Outlaw Inc. (Eddie Kingston & Homicide): Latimer and Kingston start the main event. Latimer backs Kingston into a corner but neither man is able to get the advantage. Latimer cheap shots Kingston in the corner with a few strikes. Kingston comes out of the corner with a clothesline but missing a back fist. Isaacs enters and tries to suplex Kingston, but Kingston counters with a suplex of his own. Homicide tags in and Isaacs is met with a double shoulder block. Homicide nails Isaacs with a leaping forearm smash. Homicide misses a strike and Isaacs clotheslines Homicide before tagging in Latimer. Latimer is met with right hands by Homicide. Latimer hits a back suplex for a two count. Isaacs enters to deliver a strike to the midsection and Homicide hits a back elbow. Isaacs takes Homicide down with a powerslam for a two count. Latimer returns to the match and hits a back elbow strike. Homicide fights his way out of the corner.

Homicide tries for a sunset flip, but Isaacs enters to breakup the count after getting a tag. Isaacs drives Homicide down to the mat with a back suplex. Isaacs drops Homicide with a right hand. Latimer returns to the match with a few strikes in the corner. Latimer slams Homicide to the mat and Isaacs tags back into the match. Isaacs gets crotched by Homicide. Homicide manages to tag in Kingston. Kingston cleans house with chops on the champs. Kingston tosses Isaacs with a belly to belly suplex on both men. The Dawsons come out and attack both Kingston and Homicide. Kingston gets a low blow while Homicide is sent into the ring post. The referee has called for the bell. The Dawsons stand tall after sending the champions to the floor, too.

Winner: No Contest

Thoughts: It would appear this could be leading to a three team feud for the tag titles. The action was okay, but nothing all that memorable or entertaining. I’m enjoying the Wildcards. *1/2.

Joe Galli sat down with NWA World’s Champion Nick Aldis and Kamille to close the show. Aldis says he’s the champion and has a little bit of power. So, he suggested the first episode of Powerrr for Tim Storm’s final title opportunity. Aldis puts over Storm as a tough challenger and the hardest hitting opponent he’s ever had. Aldis thinks that Storm can hold his head high if that’s his final chance at the gold. Galli wants to know why Aldis needs Kamille as an insurance policy. Aldis wants to know why Galli makes it more like 60 Minutes instead of a wrestling program. Aldis reminds Galli what happened at All In when Aldis lost the belt to an inferior talent (Cody) and a crooked referee. Aldis regained the belt at NWA 70th Anniversary Show when he had Kamille to control interference. Aldis wants to know when Kamille has done anything illegal to help Aldis retain the championship. Galli doesn’t recall a time when that’s happened. Aldis has actually stopped Kamille from getting involved. Aldis says that Kamille can speak whenever she wants to speak. Galli asks Kamille what is in it for her to be the insurance policy. Kamille doesn’t answer the question and Aldis wonders if there is anything else to ask them. Galli asks if Kamille has anything to say to her fans, but Kamille doesn’t speak. Aldis doesn’t want to hear another word about not letting Kamille speak. They leave the scene.