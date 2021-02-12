Colon Family Files Trademark For ‘Colon Dynasty’

It looks like the Colon family is gearing up for a dynasty, as they’ve filed a new trademark application. PWInsider reports that Eddie, Orlando, and Carlos Colon filed a trademark application for “Colon Dynasty” on February 8th. Carlos Colon is listed twice, which suggests that both Carlos Sr. and Carlos Jr (Carlito) are part of the application.

The term is for the following goods and services:

G & S: Clothing, namely, tank tops, t-shirts, shirts, sport shirts, dress shirts, polo shirts, undershirts, sweatshirts, sweaters, pullovers, blouses, jackets, raincoats, overcoats, topcoats, trousers, pants, jean pants, jogging suits, exercise pants, exercise suits, sweatpants, shorts, underwear, boxer shorts, socks, clothing ties, pajamas, belts, gloves, Halloween and masquerade costumes, wrist bands, bandannas; headgear, namely, hats, caps G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

Carlito made his return to WWE at the Royal Rumble, and is reportedly on a “trial run” with the company.