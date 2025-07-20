Colten Gunn Suffered Injury On Tonight’s AEW Collision

Colten Gunn suffered an injury during tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, which aired on TNT and MAX. The Gunns were part of the four-way tag team for $200,000 prize, against the Gates Of Agony CRU (Action Andretti & Lio Rush) and the duo of Big Bill and Bryan Keith. Gates Of Agony emerged victorious, with help from Ricochet.

During the match,Big Bill countered one of his moves, then lifted Gunn into the air and struck him. When Gunn landed on his feet, his knee gave out. He immediately clutched his knee and exited the match. A ringside doctor quickly attended to him.

This was the first match for the Gunns since February. They returned and reunited with Juice Robinson at All In last week.

