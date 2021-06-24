New Competitor Announced For ROH Women’s Championship Tournament

Another competitor has punched their ticket to the ROH Women’s Championship Tournament. On today’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday, it was announced that Max The Impaler was joining the tournament. Max made her ROH debut on April 28th in that week’s Women’s’s Division Wednesday episode.

Max joins Angelina Love, Allysin Kay, Mazzerati, Rok-C, Miranda Alize, Trisha Adora, Vita VonStarr, Willow, Mandy Leon, and Nicole Savoy as names announced in the tournament, which will kick off later this summer.