wrestling / News
New Competitor Announced For ROH Women’s Championship Tournament
June 23, 2021 | Posted by
Another competitor has punched their ticket to the ROH Women’s Championship Tournament. On today’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday, it was announced that Max The Impaler was joining the tournament. Max made her ROH debut on April 28th in that week’s Women’s’s Division Wednesday episode.
Max joins Angelina Love, Allysin Kay, Mazzerati, Rok-C, Miranda Alize, Trisha Adora, Vita VonStarr, Willow, Mandy Leon, and Nicole Savoy as names announced in the tournament, which will kick off later this summer.
Max The Impaler gets a ticket to gold!https://t.co/Qfle5nlE9E#ROHWD@_theyaremax_ pic.twitter.com/23rOJAJyJ4
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 23, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Nick Gage Explains He Was Just ‘Messing’ With Matt Cardona on Twitter, Plans to Hurt Him for Real Now
- Franky Monet Said She Fought Hard To Keep Taya Valkyrie Name In WWE
- Joey Janela Kicked Out Of School Board Meeting For Trolling With Anti-Mask Rant
- The Diamond Mine Reportedly Planned For Months, Other Members Were Discussed