Competitors And Dates Announced For NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 27

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the competitors and dates for the upcoming Best of the Super Juniors 27 tournament. Normally there are two blocks, but this year there will only be one, featuring ten wrestlers.

That list includes:

* Taiji Ishimori (4th entry, 3rd consecutive. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion)

* El Desperado (4th entry, first in two years, IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4th entry, 4th consecutive. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion)

* Hiromu Takahashi (5th entry, first in two years. 2018 BoSJ winner)

* Ryusuke Taguchi (17th entry, 15th consecutive. 2012 BoSJ winner)

* Master Wato (BoSJ debut)

* SHO (3rd entry, 3rd consecutive)

* Robbie Eagles (2nd entry, 2nd consecutive)

* BUSHI (8th entry, 5th consecutive)

* DOUKI (2nd entry, 2nd consecutive)

The tournament begins on November 15 with the finals taking place on December 11.