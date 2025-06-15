Competitors & Blocks Revealed For NJPW G1 Climax 35

NJPW has revealed the full list of competitors and the blocks for the G1 Climax 35. NJPW made the announcement on Sunday morning for this year’s tournament, which will feature two 10-man blocks. Each of the blocks have two play-in competitors, as you can see below.

The field is:

A Block

* Hirooki Goto

* Boltin Oleg

* Yuya Uemura

* Yota Tsuji

* David Finlay

* EVIL

* SANADA

* Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Play-In Winner A

* Play-In Winner B

B Block

* El Phantasmo

* Shota Umino

* Shingo Takagi

* Zack Sabre Jr.

* Great-O-Khan

* Gabe Kidd

* Ren Narita

* Konosuke Takeshita

* Play-In Winner A

* Play-In Winner B

The Play-In matches will take place on June 23rd and July 4th.